DA won't pursue charges against Davis in connection to Cephus sexual assault case
MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County District Attorney's Office will not be pursuing criminal charges against Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis.
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne confirmed to News 3 that while Davis is listed in the criminal complaint alleging that his roommate and teammate Quintez Cephus sexually assaulted two women, he is not facing charges.
According to the criminal complaint, Davis took pictures during one of the alleged assaults.
Davis will be making his season debut with the Badgers on Saturday after being suspended for two games by head coach Paul Chryst on Aug. 22.
Cephus' attorneys had sought to dismiss his case Tuesday. Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky denied the motion to dismiss and decided Cephus' case will go to trial.
Cephus, a wide receiver, took a leave of absence from the Badgers in August and is suspended from the team indefinitely.
