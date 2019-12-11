DA: No charges against Wisconsin officers in fatal shooting
SPARTA, Wis. - A Wisconsin prosecutor says no officers will be charged in the fatal shooting of a man outside a bar near Sparta last month.
The Monroe County DA says the officers' actions were lawful. Authorities were called Nov. 5 to the Cotter Pin in Leon. A woman called 911, saying her husband had choked her and put a loaded gun to his head. Michael Nguyen was found outside the bar and ignored commands to drop his gun.
Nguyen smashed a bar window and fired a round. An officer shot Nguyen as the suspect came out from behind a State Patrol squad car.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Portion of Highway 19 in town of Sun Prairie reopens following two-vehicle crash between car, SUV
- DA: No charges against Wisconsin officers in fatal shooting
- Middleton-Cross Plains high schools will be closed Wednesday due to 'serious and specific threats'
- Silver Alert issued for missing Brown County man
- After more than a year without beds for men in Sauk County, Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter finds home
- Package thieves caught on camera, police say