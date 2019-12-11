PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

News

DA: No charges against Wisconsin officers in fatal shooting

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 09:03 PM CST

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 09:03 PM CST

SPARTA, Wis. - A Wisconsin prosecutor says no officers will be charged in the fatal shooting of a man outside a bar near Sparta last month.

The Monroe County DA says the officers' actions were lawful. Authorities were called Nov. 5 to the Cotter Pin in Leon. A woman called 911, saying her husband had choked her and put a loaded gun to his head. Michael Nguyen was found outside the bar and ignored commands to drop his gun.

Nguyen smashed a bar window and fired a round. An officer shot Nguyen as the suspect came out from behind a State Patrol squad car.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration