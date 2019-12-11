DA: No charges against Wisconsin officers in fatal shooting

Jason Morrison/freeimages.com

SPARTA, Wis. - A Wisconsin prosecutor says no officers will be charged in the fatal shooting of a man outside a bar near Sparta last month.

The Monroe County DA says the officers' actions were lawful. Authorities were called Nov. 5 to the Cotter Pin in Leon. A woman called 911, saying her husband had choked her and put a loaded gun to his head. Michael Nguyen was found outside the bar and ignored commands to drop his gun.

Nguyen smashed a bar window and fired a round. An officer shot Nguyen as the suspect came out from behind a State Patrol squad car.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.