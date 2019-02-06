DA: No charges against police in fatal Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee police officers will not be charged in a fatal shooting in 2017.
Milwaukee County District Attorney John T. Chisholm concluded that Officers Leon Burns and Daniel Tierney acted under Wisconsin law and were justified in using deadly force.
Burns and Tierney fired their guns on Sept. 3, 2017, fatally wounding Antwon Springer of Milwaukee. Police had responded to a street fight involving about two dozen people in a neighborhood that night.
Authorities say Springer fired shots from his porch as officers tried to break up the fight. Burns told investigators he feared Springer would fire at Tierney, who also was worried Springer would fire his handgun again. Both officers simultaneously fired at Springer.
The evidence included police body camera video. The Wauwatosa Police Department investigated the officer-involved shooting.
