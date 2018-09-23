Cyclists raise concerns about Milwaukee streetcar

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee residents are raising safety concerns about the city's new streetcar which will begin operations in November.

WUWM-FM reports that several cyclists have filed injury claims with the city of Milwaukee after their tires became wedged in the streetcar's tracks. Residents wonder how motor vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians will coexist once the streetcar begins running.

Five streetcars will run along the 2-mile street that connects downtown to the lower east side.

City Engineer Jeff Polenske says officials are working to inform people of what to do when traveling in the streetcar's vicinity. Officials are creating signs, have safety tips listed on the streetcar's website and will use social media to spread information.

Mayor Tom Barrett says it will take time for people to adjust. He says bicyclists should cross the tracks at a 90-degree angle.

