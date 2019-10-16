Customer starts 'pay it forward' movement at Madison coffee shop in honor of late friend's birthday

MADISON, Wis. - Employees at a Madison coffee shop are highlighting the kindness of a customer on social media.

A customer stopped by Java Cat Wednesday morning to honor a good friend on what would have been their 50th birthday.

The customer purchased some goodies along with a $100 gift card, which they immediately handed back to the cashier. The customer asked staff to use the gift card to treat others as a tribute to their friend.

Java Cat posted about the tribute on Facebook, and others continued to contribute to the random act of kindness. Employees said the "pay it forward" line went on for more than an hour.

