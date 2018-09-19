Curbside leaf, yard waste collection starts Oct. 1

MADISON, Wis. - Curbside leaf and yard waste collection will start Oct. 1 in Madison, officials said.

Crews will pick up leaves, weeds, garden trimmings and other leafy plant debris, according to a release. Twigs must be less than 18 inches long and pumpkins, crab apples and pine cones will also be collected.

Residents can use an online interactive map or a recorded hotline to figure out the locations crews are picking up yard waste and to get a time estimate on when they will be in specific neighborhoods. The number is 618-267-2088.

Leaves and yard waste should be piled on the terrace or near the edge of the road, not in the street, officials said. Piles should be four feet from any obstructions like utility poles or fire hydrants.

Brush should not be mixed with yard waste and crews collect them separately, according to the release. Officials said yard waste piles mixed with brush will not be collected.

Residents can put a tarp over the piles to prevent them from blowing into the street, officials said. Compostable bags or paper bags can also be used. According to the release, residents can use plastic bags, but crews will need to slit them open and leave the plastic bags behind.

Officials are hoping to provide at least three collection opportunities in the fall, depending on weather conditions.

Once collection starts on Oct. 1, crews will continue to cycle through the city until winter weather requires crews to move to snow and ice control operations, according to the release.

Madison residents can also bring their leaves and yard waste to any of the three drop-off sites that are open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Drop-off sites