MADISON, Wis. –  Less than two weeks away from a planned strike workers with CUNA Mutual Group are trying to rally supporters and push company leaders to work out a deal. 

They gathered at the Capitol Square Saturday morning, as hundreds passed through the Dane County Farmers Market hoping to rally community support. This comes after months of failed negotiations, the termination of their union’s chief steward and over 90 percent of employees voting to authorize a strike.