MADISON, Wis. – Less than two weeks away from a planned strike workers with CUNA Mutual Group are trying to rally supporters and push company leaders to work out a deal.
They gathered at the Capitol Square Saturday morning, as hundreds passed through the Dane County Farmers Market hoping to rally community support. This comes after months of failed negotiations, the termination of their union’s chief steward and over 90 percent of employees voting to authorize a strike.
“We need to show the company that we’re ready to strike if we have to,” chief steward Joe Evica said to the crowd. “None of us want to strike, all of us want a fair contract and we’re going to do whatever we need to do in order to get a fair contract.”
The group has already gotten the attention of State Rep. Lisa Subeck who spoke in support of OPEIU Local 39, the union negotiating contracts, echoing their sentiments that the company was not acting in good faith.
“When I see that sign right there that says 400 days no contract I can’t help but wonder 'Is that what a good neighbor looks like?” She said. “No, a good neighbor would be negotiating with their employees.”
Subeck told supporters that she and other state legislators sent a letter to CUNA Mutual Group urging them to come to the table to reach a fair resolution with their employees.
A source close to the negations told News 3 Now that CUNA Mutual hasn’t received a counter offer from OPEUI since the company's contract proposal in February.
In a statement company leaders said in part:
“We respect the decision of our employees to authorize a strike, and we are determined to reach a fair and market-competitive agreement that meets the needs of our employees, our customers and our company. However, we have business resiliency plans in place to ensure uninterrupted service to our customers while we continue negotiations with the Union.”
OPEIU Local 39 President Kathryn Bartlett-Mulvhill said so far they have filed 6 unfair labor practice complaints against CUNA.
“We thought we were making progress and then within the last few months since December things kind of came to a stall,” Bartlett-Mulvhill said.
She added that for any real chance at averting a strike, CUNA Management will need to put in more hours at the table. She also said workers would be prioritizing health care, job security and earning wages that keep up with inflation.
In an earlier statement to News 3 Now in March when asked about the firing of Joe Evica, a spokesperson from CUNA Mutual Group said they were investigating a potential breach of the company’s code of conduct.
“OPEIU’s characterization of CUNA Mutual Group’s investigation into the employee’s conduct is false," it read. “While we are disappointed in OPEIU’s public comments, we remain committed to swiftly reaching a fair and competitive agreement that benefits all our employees.”
If the strike were to move forward it would be a first in the union’s history with the company. It is currently set for May 19th.
