Culver's to donate part of sales to Wisconsin Flood and Storm Relief Fund
MADISON, Wis. - Some Culver's restaurants in Wisconsin will be donating a percentage of their sales on Sept. 20 to the American Red Cross Wisconsin Flood and Storm Relief Fund.
Participating restaurants will also collect personal donations that will go directly to the fund.
"Supporting communities in need is a part of Culver’s core values, we are proud to provide aid those people affected by the floods and storms,” President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Koss said in a news release.
The Flood and Storm Relief Fund was set up to help community members affected by storms and floods.
Local And Regional News
- Culver's to donate part of sales to Wisconsin Flood and Storm Relief Fund
- Lake Monona drops 5 inches, still above 100-year flood level
- Sun Prairie reminds residents to lock vehicles to prevent thefts
- Flooding damage across state could qualify for FEMA aid, federal disaster declaration
- 2018 Dodge Charger stolen in Lafayette County
- Pump theft forces Madison to close part of Capital City Trail