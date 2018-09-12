Livestream

Culver's to donate part of sales to Wisconsin Flood and Storm Relief Fund

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 01:45 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 02:10 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Some Culver's restaurants in Wisconsin will be donating a percentage of their sales on Sept. 20 to the American Red Cross Wisconsin Flood and Storm Relief Fund. 

Participating restaurants will also collect personal donations that will go directly to the fund. 

"Supporting communities in need is a part of Culver’s core values, we are proud to provide aid those people affected by the floods and storms,” President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Koss said in a news release.  

The Flood and Storm Relief Fund was set up to help community members affected by storms and floods. 

