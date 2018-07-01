Crowd rallies outside state Capitol to protest Trump immigration policies

MADISON, Wis. - Members of the greater Madison community met at the steps of the state Capitol Saturday to voice their concerns over the United States’ immigration policy at a "Families Belong Together" rally.

Protestors came from groups like Next Gen Wisconsin, Indivisible Madison and Dane County Sanctuary Coalition. Leaders of the protest said they wanted to create a change for the future.

“I want to do this so that my kids, my kids’ kids, and the kids after my kid’s kids have a better future and a stronger world together,” Simone Williams, a field organizer with Next Gen Wisconsin, said.

This is the second rally groups have had in as many weeks regarding immigration.

The protestors focused their concern and frustrations about family separation at the U.S. border.

“I felt angry. I felt upset,” protestor Beckie Kane said. “I thought it was horrible.”

The protest was not isolated, as organizers marched and spoke out nationwide.

President Donald Trump acknowledged the protests, tweeting “When people come into our country illegally, we must immediately escort them back without going through years of legal maneuvering.”

Protestors like Williams said they want to create a dialogue between the two sides about the topic.

“Even if you disagree with what we’re standing for today, just coming and meeting with the people that are here and talking with them and talking with each other about how we all feel,” Williams said.

