CrossFit Games to host athlete-led workouts at Memorial Union

MADISON, Wis. - The Reebok CrossFit Games will host free workouts at Memorial Union in July and August.

This will include boot camp-style workouts and yoga. The workouts are available to the public and people off all skill levels.

“We are looking forward to this special event,” Wisconsin Union Deputy Director Susan Dibbell said. “It’s a great opportunity to work out with CrossFit athletes.”

The CrossFit Games will also host “Custom Classics” each Friday night July 27 through Aug. 31 at the Memorial Union Terrace. At “Custom Classics,” guests will have the opportunity to purchase Reebok Classic shoes and customize them with help from a local artist.

To register or learn more about a specific class go to the event page.