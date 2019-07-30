CrossFit Games to bring estimated $10 million in consumer spending to Madison

MADISON, Wis. - Reebok's CrossFit Games will draw an estimated $10 million in direct consumer spending on things like tickets, goods, restaurants and hotels, according to Downtown Madison Inc. This is the third year the games are being hosted in Madison. During the inaugural year, an estimated $7.2 million was brought in by consumers.

"It keeps getting bigger and bigger every year. This is a really important event for all of Madison because it brings in so much revenue and interest to our city," said Jason Ilstrup, president of Downtown Madison Inc.

Out of the 202 rooms at The Edgewater Hotel, 184 are booked by athletes, and it is similar story at other hotels. Ilstrup said in terms of lodging alone, the money brought into Madison is the equivalent of seven Badgers home football games.

Many restaurants have also tailored their menus to attract CrossFit athletes and attract people who want to eat like them.

This event is not only bringing in millions, it's also putting Madison, Wisconsin on the world's stage with athletes from as far as India and Kenya participating.

"There's nothing better than the CrossFit Games to showcase Madison. Of all of the TV coverage, of all the people that are coming here worldwide to see what a great city this is, it's a phenomenal way to show what a strong city we are."



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.