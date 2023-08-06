MADISON, Wis. -- On the last day of competition for the CrossFit Games' last year in Madison, the feeling was bitter-sweet.
"Today being our final day in Madison, we're cherishing every moment today," said CrossFit Director of Sport Operations Heather Lawrence.
Wisconsin's capitol city had hosted the Games since 2017 when they moved from Carson, California to Madison.
"Madison blew everybody away," Lawrence said. "Could not have been a better decision and the last six years of events here have been incredible."
The last five games have brought in more than $72 million to the Dane County economy.
"Last year's Capitol event, oh my gosh," Lawrence said. "What an amazing turnout from the community, those iconic images. That kind of collaboration and support from the city is unmatched. You walk into a restaurant, there's a specific menu for CrossFit fans."
CrossFit fans Pudge Villers and Karl Lustrup have traveled from Chicago for the last two games.
"It's so close it's been awesome and Madison's a beautiful city," Lustrup said.
"Last year was my first year here so and it was a lot to take in," added Villers.
They say they're sad to see the games go, but excited to see the growing CrossFit community teach even more people.
"I've heard so many different languages or so many different cultures here, it's awesome," Lustrup said. "I would love to go somewhere else and be a part of that in their city."
CrossFit has not yet announced where the next Games will be held. They said last week the announcement would come after the end of the 2023 Games.
