MADISON, Wis. -- More than 500 athletes will compete to be crowned the "Fittest on Earth" when the 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games return to Madison next week.
From Aug. 1-6, individual athletes, age-groupers, adaptive athletes and teams will compete at the Alliant Energy Center in events that test strength, agility, stamina and determination.
This is the sixth and final time the games are being held in Madison. In January, officials announced the games would return to the city in 2024, but that is no longer the case, according to Destination Madison.
The games generate more than $12 million for the tourism economy in Dane County, Destination Madison said. The 2022 games saw more than 50,000 people in attendance throughout the week.
Single-day and weeklong tickets are currently on sale. Children 12 and under receive free festival admission. Festival tickets include access to daily events and activities, including individual and team events held outside of the Coliseum. Spectators can enjoy venders, a VIP spectator lounge, an expansive food court, live demonstrations from CrossFit experts and spectator workout spaces.
The 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games will feature the return of themed appreciation days. Each day will recognize a particular group of service members in the community. Service members will receive a free festival ticket on their respective day.
Momentous: Thursday, Aug. 3: Teacher and Administrator Appreciation Day -- Bring your eligible ID to the main box office to receive a free Thursday Festival ticket.
Trifecta: Friday, Aug. 4: Firefighter, Healthcare, and Law Enforcement Appreciation Day — Bring your eligible ID to the main box office to receive a free Friday Festival pass.
U.S. Army: Saturday, Aug. 5: Military Service Appreciation Day — Active, reserve, and retired military, bring your ID to the main box office to receive a free Saturday Festival pass.
NOBULL: Sunday, Aug. 6: Student Appreciation Day — bring your ID to the main box office to receive a free Sunday Festival pass.
