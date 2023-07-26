Athletes take to Capitol Square for CrossFit Games

Athletes take part in an event in downtown Madison as part of the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. -- More than 500 athletes will compete to be crowned the "Fittest on Earth" when the 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games return to Madison next week. 

From Aug. 1-6, individual athletes, age-groupers, adaptive athletes and teams will compete at the Alliant Energy Center in events that test strength, agility, stamina and determination. 