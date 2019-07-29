CrossFit Games bring more action to Madison gyms
MADISON, Wis. - The CrossFit Games kick off in Madison this week, bringing with them tens of thousands of athletes, friends, family and fans.
The influx of visitors has a big impact on local gyms, including Big Dane Collective off Fish Hatchery Road.
News 3 Now's Leah Linscheid and Josh Spreiter decided to stop by the gym to check out what the hype behind the workout is all about.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Cancer diagnostic firms to join in $2.8 billion deal
- CrossFit Games bring more action to Madison gyms
- Janesville police search for robbery suspect
- Masked robber steals cash from Janesville convenience store
- Jury selection to begin for Quintez Cephus sexual assault trial
- Expect delays and congestion at Verona Road, lane reductions all week