CrossFit Games are here to stay: Madison to host event through 2021

MADISON, Wis. - The Reebok CrossFit Games will be hosted in Madison for the next four years, organizers announced Thursday.

The CrossFit Games feature athletes from around the world who compete for the title of “Fittest on Earth,” organizers said.

After the games came to Madison in 2017, they games will return to the Alliant Energy Center in Madison Aug. 1-5, according to the release.

More than 70,000 people attended the 2017 games, generating $12 million in spending throughout Dane County, officials said. The games were moved to Madison after being held in Los Angeles for seven years.

“We are thrilled to extend our relationship with CrossFit to host this incredible, globally recognized event,” said Deb Archer, president and CEO of the Madison Area Sports Commission and the Greater Madison Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Madison truly embraced the CrossFit community in 2017, and we look forward to the excitement that will continue to build around the Reebok CrossFit Games in the coming years.”

Single-day CrossFit Games tickets are available online.