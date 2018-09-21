Cross Plains gun shop thief sentenced to 30 months in prison

MADISON, Wis. - One of the thieves who crashed a stolen vehicle into a Cross Plains gun store and stole over a dozen firearms last October was sentenced to prison Friday.

Khalil Lites was one of three men who backed a stolen car into PT Firearms on Oct. 20, 2017 early in the morning. The burglars gained entry to the store, smashing displays and stealing 14 firearms, including semi-automatic handguns. They then fled.

According to officials, Lites, 19, posted videos displaying guns that appeared to be similar to the stolen firearms just hours after the heist.

Baraboo Police recovered the stolen firearm from Lite's home. A second stolen handgun was found by Chicago police when Lites was stopped in November, officials said.

Lites pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to burglarize a business selling firearms and possessing and concealing a stolen firearms. He was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.

According to officials, Judge William Conley took Lite's age and lack of a criminal record into account when deciding the sentence, as well as the fact that many of the stolen firearms haven't been recovered and the seriousness of the crime.

Keith Harris, 25, who was in possession of one of the stolen firearms, was sentenced in July to 24 months in federal prison.