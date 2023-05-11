Rodney "Mr. Peanuts" Esser
WISC-TV/Channel3000.

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. -- The votes have been tallied, and a Cross Plains custodian has been named a runner-up for this year's 2023 Custodian of the Year Contest.

Rodney Esser, known to generations of Park Elementary School students as Mr. Peanuts, was one of two runners-up in the national contest from Cintas Corporation. He won $1,000 in cash and a trip for two to Las Vegas, where he'll be celebrated during an event put on by a cleaning industry trade association.

