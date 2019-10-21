Crop Hunger Walk donates funds to community food resources

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

People walked to end hunger Sunday at the 50th annual Crop Hunger Walk by participating in one of two walks at the First Congregational Church in Madison.

Participants worked to raise money to donate to organizations that try to end hunger. A total of 25% of funds raised are given to local food organizations, such as Second Harvest, a local food resource.

This was about Madison's 35th year participating in the event, and it was walker Nancy Baumgardner's 30th.

"(People) gather, they see each other, they see all the people who have gathered for the same purpose, and they are inspired by that," Baumgardner said.

Last year, Madison raised $32,000, and Baumgardner said they're hoping for even more this year. She added that although the fundraiser for the walk has ended, people are always able to donate by visiting the Crop Hunger Walk website.

