Women punch, spit on officers breaking up fight on State Street

MADISON, Wis. - Officers attempting to break up a fight in downtown Madison Wednesday night were punched a spit on, according to police.

The Madison Police Department said officers responded to the 100 block of State Street at 9:50 p.m. for a report of a loud disturbance.

Police said the officers attempted to calm the situation by trying to separate the parties who were engaged in the dispute so the officers could learn why the disturbance was escalating.

According to the report, instead of listening to officers, a couple of the women got into a fight with police.

Police said 27-year-old Lacreesha E. Anderson spit on an officer's face while Anderson was being taken to jail.

Shacole G. Burks, 36, punched another officer in the face, police said. Burks faces tentative charges of battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting or obstructing police, disorderly conduct. She was also cited on suspicion of having open intoxicants and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anderson is facing tentative charges of discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing police, officials said.

Nicole L. Ashford, 24, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing police, the report said.

