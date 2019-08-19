BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

UW-Madison reinstates Quintez Cephus as student, his lawyer thanks them for "doing the right thing"

Crime

Woman struck in head twice with liquor bottle at party

By:

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 10:44 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:44 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A 24-year-old woman needed multiple stitches after being struck in the head twice with a liquor bottle at an after-party on the 6700 block of Hammersley Road Saturday morning, police said.

According to an incident report, the woman said she was hit once in the eye and once in the back of the head by the host of an after-party.

The victim needed stitches to close a gash above her right eye which was swollen shut.

The release said the victim was hit in the head after a verbal dispute over a cover charge to the party.

Officers contacted the host, Cierra L. Jackson, later in the day, but she denied having a social gathering and hitting the victim.

Officers established probable cause to arrest Jackson and she was taken to jail.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration