Woman struck in head twice with liquor bottle at party

Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. - A 24-year-old woman needed multiple stitches after being struck in the head twice with a liquor bottle at an after-party on the 6700 block of Hammersley Road Saturday morning, police said.

According to an incident report, the woman said she was hit once in the eye and once in the back of the head by the host of an after-party.

The victim needed stitches to close a gash above her right eye which was swollen shut.

The release said the victim was hit in the head after a verbal dispute over a cover charge to the party.

Officers contacted the host, Cierra L. Jackson, later in the day, but she denied having a social gathering and hitting the victim.

Officers established probable cause to arrest Jackson and she was taken to jail.

