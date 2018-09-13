Woman struck in head, sexually assaulted in car, police say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A 23-year-old woman told police she believes she was sexually assaulted in the back of a car Tuesday night.

The Madison Police Department said officers responded to a hospital Wednesday morning to take a sexual assault report.

The woman told officers she was assaulted in the back of a car some time overnight, and thought it may have happened in the area of Paterson Street.

According to the report, she believes she was struck in the head and pulled into the car. She was unable to describe the incident, and said her assailant was tall, skinny and possibly Hispanic. The woman said the man pulled her out of the car following the assault.

Several hours later, she went to a hospital where she reported the incident, police said.