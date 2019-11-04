Woman spits on officer, scratches police sergeant in hospital following crash, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A town of Madison woman faces several charges after police say she drove intoxicated and physically harmed two officers with the Madison Police Department.

Police said Trisha L. Hodges, 40, was driving on Highway 51, when she rear-ended someone at Pflaum Road.

Hodges and two children in her vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Joel DeSpain, a spokesman for the Madison Police Department.

DeSpain said the woman scratched a Madison police sergeant in the eye and hand and also spit in the eye of another officer as they tried to control her at a Madison hospital. Both were treated for significant exposure, police said in a release.

A man from Whitewater told officers he was stopped at a red light in the southbound lanes of Highway 51 when his vehicle was hit.

A passenger in his car, a 52-year-old Madison woman, was also taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Hodges was arrested on several charges, including second offense operating while intoxicated with passengers under 16 in the car, battery of an emergency rescue worker and discharge of bodily fluids at a public safety worker.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.