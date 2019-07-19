Woman scares off three masked men in her kitchen

MADISON, Wis. - A woman scared off three masked men dressed in all black in her kitchen early Friday morning.

The woman was lying on her couch watching the severe weather in her home on the 2700 block of Tuscon Trail at 1:26 a.m. when she saw the three men.

She quickly yelled at the burglars, scaring them out of her house. From there, they fled to a white sedan waiting outside.

Madison police think it's likely that the suspects were able to access the woman's home from items that were left in her unlocked car. Officials say this is becoming an increasingly common tactic for criminals.

The Madison Police Department is asking everyone to lock their cars and belongings, and to report any suspicious activity they see in their neighborhood at night.

