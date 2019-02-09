Woman scams Sun Prairie bank out of $1,700

Sun Prairie Police Department

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A woman using the "quick change" scam method walked out of Starion Financial with $1,700 on Thursday morning.

The woman came into the bank at 350 S. Grand Ave. with 37 $100 bills and asked to exchange them for $50 bills, Sun Prairie police said in an alert to area businesses. After the exchange was made, she then asked for the $50 bills to be exchanged for $20 bills. The teller asked for identification before making that exchange.

Police said the woman could not produce identification, she asked for the $100 bills back, giving the stack of $50 bills in exchange. After the woman left, it was determined that she had slipped 34 of the $50 bills out of the stack, concealing them in her hand.

The woman is described as white, in her late 30s to early 40s, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and heavyset, possibly weighing 150 pounds. She had a round face and dark-brown eyes and all four of her eye teeth were outlined in gold. She was wearing a dark-colored stocking cap and was carrying a large, light gray, tote-style purse.

The woman used some Spanish, and spoke with an unknown accent, police said. She told the teller she spoke Arabic. The teller said the woman had extremely bad breath.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.