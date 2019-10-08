Woman robbed by man she met from online dating site, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A woman says she was robbed Wednesday after she got in a car with a man she had originally met on an online dating site, according to an incident report.

The woman said she had hung out with the man several times before, and she was under the impression they were going on a date the night of the robbery, police said. The woman met the man in a parking lot at East Towne Mall and got into his car. They drove for a short distance and that's when she says she was robbed. The man took her phone and purse.

According to the incident report, the man had given her fake information about his identity. Police are still investigating the incident.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.