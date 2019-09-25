Woman placed partially consumed can of beer under car after being pulled over, police say

Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said they arrested Jessica R. Bhan, 48=, on suspicion of fourth offense of operating while under the influence at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to an incident report, Bhan was pulled over on Maple Grove Drive by a Dane County sheriff's deputy.

Police said she placed a partially consumed can of beer beneath her car when a police officer arrived. She then started drinking from a bottle of mouthwash. Bhan told officers she had only been drinking the mouthwash. Police said empty beer cans were found in the car.

Bhan was arrested on suspicion of fourth offense OWI, bail jumping and operating while revoked.

