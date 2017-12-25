Woman pees in bar, hits people in disturbance, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Two people were arrested early Monday morning following a disturbance at a downtown bar that involved one of the individuals peeing inside the bar, police said.
Officers were sent around 12:55 a.m. to the 100 block of West Main Street for reports of a disturbance that happened in Genna’s Lounge and continued down the 300 block of West Main Street, according to a release.
A 27-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were involved in the disturbance, police said.
The woman peed on the floor inside the bar, created a disturbance and scratched and hit several people, according to the release. The man punched a bar employee as they were walking down West Main Street, police said.
The man and woman were arrested on tentative charges of battery, disorderly conduct and depositing human waste.
