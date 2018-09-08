Woman needs staples, stitches to head following argument
MADISON, Wis. - An 18-year-old woman needs stitches and staples to her head after an argument with another woman became physical.
Officials said the victim and a 19-year-old woman were in an argument. The 19-year-old woman battered the victim, causing injuries.
Police arrested the woman for substantial battery, officials said. The fight happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Midtown neighborhood.
