Crime

Woman needs staples, stitches to head following argument

Posted: Sep 08, 2018 01:23 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2018 01:23 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - An 18-year-old woman needs stitches and staples to her head after an argument with another woman became physical. 

Officials said the victim and a 19-year-old woman were in an argument. The 19-year-old woman battered the victim, causing injuries. 

Police arrested the woman for substantial battery, officials said. The fight happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Midtown neighborhood. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration