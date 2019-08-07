Bond set at $20K for accused drunken driver in fatal Rock County wreck

MAGNOLIA, Wis. - The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department is releasing the name of the woman who died following a crash in the town of Magnolia.

The woman has been identified as Maria Mata-Mendoza, 59, of Madison.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release by the Rock County Medical Examiner's office.

The crash happened just after 8:15 p.m. Sunday on N. WI-214 at N. WI-59 in Magnolia Township.

Rock County officials said Daniel B. Good was driving southbound on Highway 59 and didn't stop at the stop sign, and then struck a Dodge Journey that was going northbound on Highway 213.

A $20,000 cash bond was set in court for Good on Tuesday, according to court records. He was ordered not to drive or drink alcohol.

Good was arrested on several OWI charges including homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

Police said he had been arrested for three previous OWIs.

A passenger in Mata-Mendoza's car was also injured.

