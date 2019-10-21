Woman jumps on hood of car to stop car thief, thief escapes

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Police responded to a car theft call Saturday from a woman after she tried stopping a man from taking her rental car on the 1900 block of Reetz Road, according to an incident report.

"I know it was dumb to jump on the hood," the woman reportedly said.

The woman told police she had borrowed a 2019 red Toyota Camry from Smart Motors because her car was in the shop. When she left a home Saturday morning, she saw a man behind the wheel of the Camry. The woman told police she had forgotten the key fob inside the vehicle.

According to the report, the woman yelled at the man to get out of the car, but he started the car and began driving. The woman jumped on the hood of the car to get him to stop. According to police, the woman said the 'man started driving like a maniac.'

Police said the man slammed on the breaks at the intersection of Gilbert Road and Raymond Road, causing the woman to fall off the hood and hit the pavement.

"I was super scared," the woman said, according to the report. "I thought I was going to die ... but then this random lady stopped and helped me, asking if I was OK."

The "random lady" was in a separate car with several others and saw the stolen Camry driving toward them, nearly hitting their vehicle.

The victim only suffered minor injuries in her fall.

