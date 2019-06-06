Woman indicted in fatal Menominee reservation crash
MILWAUKEE - A federal grand jury had indicted a Keshena woman in a fatal crash on the Menominee Indian Reservation.
Erin Schweitzer, 39, is charged with involuntary manslaughter for a two-vehicle crash in April in the Legend Lake area that killed a passenger and seriously injured two people in the other vehicle. The indictment alleges Schweitzer was intoxicated.
Schweitzer is also charged with two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
