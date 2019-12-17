Woman hit in face with handgun, suffers injuries, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A woman suffered injuries when a man hit her in the face with a handgun in the 2000 block of Winnebago Street, according to an incident report.
Police said the victim needed stitches and lost a tooth in the attack.
The suspect is described at 6 feet tall, 160-180 pounds with long dreads pulled back in a ponytail. He was seen wearing a dark winter jacket, according to the report.
Police said the incident does not appear to be a random act.
