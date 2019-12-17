Woman hit in face with handgun, suffers injuries, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A woman suffered injuries when a man hit her in the face with a handgun in the 2000 block of Winnebago Street, according to an incident report.

Police said the victim needed stitches and lost a tooth in the attack.

The suspect is described at 6 feet tall, 160-180 pounds with long dreads pulled back in a ponytail. He was seen wearing a dark winter jacket, according to the report.

Police said the incident does not appear to be a random act.

