Woman hit in face with handgun, suffers injuries, police say

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 10:02 AM CST

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 01:42 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - A woman suffered injuries when a man hit her in the face with a handgun in the 2000 block of Winnebago Street, according to an incident report. 

Police said the victim needed stitches and lost a tooth in the attack.

The suspect is described at 6 feet tall, 160-180 pounds with long dreads pulled back in a ponytail. He was seen wearing a dark winter jacket, according to the report.

Police said the incident does not appear to be a random act.

 

 

