Woman found dead in home victim of fatal domestic abuse, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Police believe the woman who was found dead inside an east Madison home was shot by the man who was also found dead in the home.

Sherry Sheree Waller, 34, and James Tony Sykes, 39, were found dead inside a townhouse in the 3100 block of Webb Avenue Saturday.

Today marks the beginning of #domesticviolenceawareness month. “We clearly have a lot of work left to do.” @madisonpolice believe Sherry Waller was killed by her boyfriend. She was a mother to 5 children. #news3 pic.twitter.com/Z0lBrZpjf6 — Amanda Quintana (@AmandaQTV) October 1, 2018

Madison police Chief Mike Koval said during a news conference Monday afternoon that Sykes and Waller were in a relationship since at least last December. Koval said it appeared Sykes shot Waller and then turned the gun on himself. He said Waller was found in her bed with a gunshot wound to the head. Sykes was found near the bedroom doorway with a loaded handgun next to him.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said both died from firearm-related trauma.

Koval said Waller had five children between ages 3 and 14.

"Sherry’s family ... now have to problem solve what to do, what next, and who will assume the role that she had formerly occupied as a mother to five children, which is probably the saddest thing we could have on a day like today," Koval said.

Two of the children were at the home during the shooting incident, police said. The kids are in the care of family.

Domestic Abuse Intervention Services Executive Director for Shannon Barry said less than 25 percent of domestic violence cases are ever reported to law enforcement.

Koval said there were never any reported threats to Waller, but her family had suspicions. Police said there were no calls from police to Waller's home.

"I do wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and friends who have been touched by this tragedy," Barry said. "There are not words adequate to convey to them how sorry we all are that this has happened. And we want them to know that we are holding them in our hearts and in our minds during this very sad time."

Police also said Sykes was ineligible to buy a gun and authorities are investigating how the handgun found at the scene came to be there. Koval said Sykes has been convicted of domestic violence unrelated to Waller in the past.

Monday was the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. DAIS has a 24-hour helpline that anyone who is the victim of domestic violence, or concerned family and friends looking for information, can call 608-251-4445.

