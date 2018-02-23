Woman charged in 3 infant deaths from the '80s, says she 'can't take kids that constantly cry'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee prosecutors have charged a 60-year-old woman with suffocating three babies who investigators initially believed died from sudden infant death syndrome more than 30 years ago.
Prosecutors say in charging documents released Friday the cases were reopened in 2015 after Nancy Moronez's daughter told police her mother confessed to suffocating Moronez's son with a garbage bag in 1980.
Investigators say the two other infants died in 1984 and 1985 while Moronez was their baby-sitter.
Moronez faces three counts of second-degree murder. She's in custody but no bond has been set yet and she has no attorney listed in court documents.
Prosecutors say Moronez told a Milwaukee police detective this week she was responsible for the three deaths and said at one point that she "can't take kids that constantly cry."
