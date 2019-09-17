Woman awakens to find burglar in apartment, reports missing debit card, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A woman called police after finding an intruder inside her downtown Madison apartment.

She lives on Howard Place, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

She awoke around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday to find someone inside her apartment.

A preliminary investigation indicates the person may have gained access through a window, police said.

The woman noticed a debit card was missing following the break-in.

