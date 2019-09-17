BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Man shot and killed brother in hunting-related incident in rural Dodge County, authorities say

Crime

Woman awakens to find burglar in apartment, reports missing debit card, police say

By:

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 08:55 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 08:57 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A woman called police after finding an intruder inside her downtown Madison apartment.

She lives on Howard Place, according to a release by the Madison Police Department. 

She awoke around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday to find someone inside her apartment.

A preliminary investigation indicates the person may have gained access through a window, police said.

The woman noticed a debit card was missing following the break-in.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration