Woman awakens to find burglar in apartment, reports missing debit card, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A woman called police after finding an intruder inside her downtown Madison apartment.
She lives on Howard Place, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.
She awoke around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday to find someone inside her apartment.
A preliminary investigation indicates the person may have gained access through a window, police said.
The woman noticed a debit card was missing following the break-in.
