Woman assaults 2 Madison parking ramp attendants, police say

Dane County Records Keisha A. El

Dane County Records Keisha A. El

MADISON, Wis. - A 32-year-old woman was arrested Thursday for assaulting two city of Madison parking ramp attendants, according to police.

Keisha A. El, of Madison, is accused of two counts of battery and two counts of disorderly conduct. Police said she hit a 22-year-old parking attendant and threw her to the pavement by her hair. Then when a 59-year-old woman came to help her co-worker, El pushed her into a parking attendant booth inside the State Street Campus Garage.

The two attendants were in the process of recording El's license plate number at 12:30 a.m. Thursday when the assault happened. Police said a passenger in El's car had damaged a parking gate.

Surveillance camera video captured the confrontations, which made it possible for police to quickly identify El as a suspect after she drove away from the garage. She was located later that day on Swanton Drive.

Neither victims were seriously hurt, but police said the younger victim was shaken by the assault.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.