Woman arrested in connection with recent parking ramp car break-ins

MADISON, Wis. - Police arrested a woman Sunday after she admitted to using a fire extinguisher or rocks to break the windows of cars parked in parking ramps, according to an incident report.

Madison police conducted a traffic stop on Brittany Townsend on Sunday afternoon after identifying her in surveillance videos.

Crime analysts from the Madison Police Department report 26 similar cases over the past few months, according to the report. Police said they have probable cause to tentatively charge Townsend with two of the crimes, but believe she was likely involved in others

According to the report, Townsend told an arresting officer she targeted locked cars because they often have valuable items inside.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.