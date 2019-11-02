Programming Notice

Woman arrested for two OWI's in less than 24 hours, police say

DODGEVILLE, Wis. - A Mineral Point woman was arrested for two OWIs in less than 24 hours according to a news release.

Amanda Varney, 35, was stopped at 11:23 p.m. Thursday after police received a complaint about a reckless driver who almost crashed while driving westbound on U.S. Highway 18/151, according to the release. Police said she was stopped near Dodgeville and was subsequently arrested.

At 11:16 p.m. Friday, an Iowa County deputy stopped Varney for erratic driving while traveling on U.S. Highway between Ridgeway and Dodgeville, according to the release. She was arrested for OWI again, police said.

 

