Woman arrested after punching stranded driver in road rage incident, police say

A woman was arrested after she allegedly punched a man several times because he and a friend had blocked most of the road while trying to jump a dead car on Colby Street on Monday afternoon, according to an incident report.

The victim had called a friend to help jumpstart his car, and between the two of them, the majority of the roadway was blocked, according to the release. Police said Ebony McCarty, 29, began shouting at the men to get out of the way so she could pass. One vehicle was moved so McCarty could pass.

According to the report, someone said something in the moment that led to McCarty getting out of her car and punching the stranded driver several times in the face. The man said he kicked at her to create space, according to the report. McCarty allegedly claimed the stranded man was to blame.

Police said an independent bystander supported the victim's claims.

