Woman arrested after pulling school employee's hair, punching her in face, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said they have probable cause to arrest the mother of a student at Orchard Ridge Elementary School following a violent incident Wednesday morning.

According to an incident report, the woman was upset with how her child was disciplined at school. When the woman came to the school to speak with staff members, she yelled at and confronted one in a hallway, the report said.

The woman allegedly pulled the victim's hair and punched her in the face, police said. The mother was escorted out of the building and police were called.

