Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting man, using rock to shatter car windows, police say

Lafayette County Jail

DARLINGTON, Wis. - The Darlington Police Department arrested Ericka Chavez, 29, from Darlington on suspicion of disorderly conduct, battery and criminal damage to property Wednesday, a news release said.

According to the release, officers originally responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Division Street at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. Chavez was arrested after officers discovered she assaulted a man and used a rock to shatter windows out of his car.

