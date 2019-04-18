Woman accused of sexually assaulting man with screwdriver found not guilty by mental disease, defect

Beloit Police Department Precious Bailey

Beloit Police Department Precious Bailey

BELOIT, Wis. - The woman accused of sexually assaulting an elderly man with a screwdriver, was in Rock County Court on Wednesday.

Judge Barbara McCrory found Precious Bailey not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, according to a report from the Janesville Gazette.

She will be committed to the state Department of Health Services for a maximum of 40 years. She can petition for an earlier release.

The charges Bailey was sentenced for included first-degree sexual assault by use of a weapon, aggravated battery of an elderly person and false imprisonment. All of the charges were considered acts of domestic abuse.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.