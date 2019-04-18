Woman accused of sexually assaulting man with screwdriver found not guilty by mental disease, defect
BELOIT, Wis. - The woman accused of sexually assaulting an elderly man with a screwdriver, was in Rock County Court on Wednesday.
Judge Barbara McCrory found Precious Bailey not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, according to a report from the Janesville Gazette.
She will be committed to the state Department of Health Services for a maximum of 40 years. She can petition for an earlier release.
The charges Bailey was sentenced for included first-degree sexual assault by use of a weapon, aggravated battery of an elderly person and false imprisonment. All of the charges were considered acts of domestic abuse.
