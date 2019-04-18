Crime

Woman accused of sexually assaulting man with screwdriver found not guilty by mental disease, defect

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 10:03 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 10:05 PM CDT

BELOIT, Wis. - The woman accused of sexually assaulting an elderly man with a screwdriver, was in Rock County Court on Wednesday. 

Judge Barbara McCrory found Precious Bailey not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, according to a report from the Janesville Gazette

She will be committed to the state Department of Health Services for a maximum of 40 years. She can petition for an earlier release. 

The charges Bailey was sentenced for included first-degree sexual assault by use of a weapon, aggravated battery of an elderly person and false imprisonment. All of the charges were considered acts of domestic abuse. 

