Woman, 3 kids ordered out of car during armed carjacking, police say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A woman and three kids were ordered out of a car Thursday night parked on Madison’s south side during an armed carjacking, police said.

Police were called just after 5:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of Todd Drive for reports of a carjacking that just happened, according to a release.

The four victims, a woman, a 15-year-old, a 9-year-old and an 8-year-old, were in a vehicle when two men, one armed with a handgun, opened the doors and demanded they exit the car, officials said.

Everyone exited the car and the two men drove it from the area, according to the release. The car was recovered by police a short while later. No one was injured, officials said.

An Edgerton man was able to safely get his 3-year-old daughter out of their car in another carjacking Wednesday night.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.