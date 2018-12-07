Woman, 3 kids ordered out of car during armed carjacking, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A woman and three kids were ordered out of a car Thursday night parked on Madison’s south side during an armed carjacking, police said.
Police were called just after 5:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of Todd Drive for reports of a carjacking that just happened, according to a release.
The four victims, a woman, a 15-year-old, a 9-year-old and an 8-year-old, were in a vehicle when two men, one armed with a handgun, opened the doors and demanded they exit the car, officials said.
Everyone exited the car and the two men drove it from the area, according to the release. The car was recovered by police a short while later. No one was injured, officials said.
An Edgerton man was able to safely get his 3-year-old daughter out of their car in another carjacking Wednesday night.
