Witnesses see teens bail out of crashed car stolen from nearby home, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Multiple items, including a car, were stolen from a north Madison home early Saturday morning, police said.

Madison police said a couple living in the 700 block of Northport Drive got up in the morning to find their SUV missing from their garage.

According to the report, the 74-year-old man had his wallet taken from the kitchen, and the 71-year-old woman was missing her purse from the same spot. Police said the side door to their garage had been left unlocked as well as the door from the garage into their home. Their Honda CRV had been unlocked with the key in the ignition.

Police said a burglar came in sometime during the night as the couple slept and took their things. While an officer was taking a report from the couple, he learned via his police radio that the stolen SUV had just sideswiped a pickup truck on Troy Drive.

A short time later, the driver lost total control as the Honda, at that point missing its license plates, went into a ditch and ended up significantly damaged on the yard of a Knutson Drive home, about a half-mile from the home it was taken from, the report said.

Witnesses told police they saw four young men bail out and run toward some railroad tracks.

The victims' wallet and purse were found inside the CRV, but credit cards were missing, according to police. There was a smell of marijuana in the vehicle, and both right-side tires were damaged or flat.

