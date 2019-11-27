LIVE NOW

Wisconsin Supreme Court table toppled, police take away man

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 02:09 PM CST

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 06:12 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Capitol Police have taken a man into custody after he apparently flipped over a huge, ornate table that separates the justices from attorneys in the state Supreme Court chamber.

The incident began Tuesday afternoon when a loud crash echoed through the Capitol. Officers sprinted into the Supreme Court chamber to find the table lying on its side, the tabletop broken and separated from the base. The room wasn't in use.

The man was blocked from sight behind the table as officers subdued him. As he was led away he could be heard saying to officers "This is a cool building, don't you think?"

Department of Administration spokeswoman Tia Torhorst says Capitol Police is investigating.

