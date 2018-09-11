UW-Madison football player Cephus to face trial on sexual assault charges

MADISON, Wis. - A Dane County judge decided Tuesday that Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus will face trial in a sexual assault case.

Prosecutors charged 20-year-old Cephus, who is on a forced leave of absence from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers football team, in August with second- and third-degree sexual assault. According to a criminal complaint, Cephus sexually assaulted two drunken women in his Madison apartment in April.

Cephus' attorneys had sought to dismiss the case, alleging the women weren't drunk and surveillance video showed one victim had no difficulty standing. On Tuesday, Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky denied the motion to dismiss.

Cephus' defense argues the alleged victim's statements are "unreliable" because the first woman said she was blacked out drunk and in surveillance video she "had no difficulty standing."

Karofsky said even though the surveillance videos were not included in the complaint, there is still probable cause to bring the case to trial.

During the hearing, a Madison police detective testified that one of the women told her she woke up naked with Cephus trying to have sex with her. Cephus told the detective they had consensual sex.

State calls Madison police detective who interviewed the first alleged victim. She says the woman told her she woke up naked, with Cephus trying to have sex with her and make her perform oral sex. Cephus admitted to the detective they had intercourse.

After the hearing, Cephus and his attorneys, Stephen J. Meyer and Kathleen Stilling, told reporters they are confident they will prove the two women knew what they were doing when they went to his apartment to have sex.

"I’m innocent. I know the truth. They know the truth," Cephus said. "I look forward to clearing my name and fighting for who I am."

Cephus' teammate and roommate, wide receiver Danny Davis, was suspended for the first two games of the season.

Karofsky has been a fierce advocate for crime victims, serving as the state Department of Justice's crime victim services office director before she got on the bench.