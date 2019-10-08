Wisconsin ranks 6th in nation for solving homicide cases, with 78% clearance rate, study says

MADISON, Wis. - According to a study by VivintSource.com, Wisconsin ranks No. 6 in the nation for homicide clearance rate.

According to its findings, only six states cleared fewer than half of reported homicides. The top five states in this study for cleared homicides had low murder counts, four of which had fewer than 25.

Most states were able to clear more than half the number of reported homicides in 2017.

The 10 states with the highest number of cold cases were Ohio, Massachusetts, Indiana, West Virginia, Michigan, New Jersey, Alabama, Rhode Island, Missouri and Delaware.

The 10 states with the fewest cold cases were Wyoming, Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin, New York, North Carolina, Nevada and Minnesota.

More details on the study can be found here.

