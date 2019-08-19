BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

UW-Madison reinstates Quintez Cephus as student, his lawyer thanks them for "doing the right thing"

Crime

Wisconsin man who attacked officer fatally shot

By:

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 06:40 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 06:40 AM CDT

CALEDONIA, Wis. - An officer responding to a report of a burglary attempt was attacked by a man with an "edged weapon" and fired his gun, killing the man in Caldonia.

Caledonia police said in a statement on the city's Facebook page that the officer suffered a serious head wound and was taken to a hospital. His injuries were described as "survivable."

The unidentified man shot by the officer died at the scene. No other information was immediately released.

Caledonia is about 20 miles south of Milwaukee.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration