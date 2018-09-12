Livestream

Headline Goes Here

LIVE: 4:30 p.m. Trump remarks at Congressional Medal of Honor Society reception

Crime

Waupaca man sentenced to 6 years in prison for 14th OWI

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 03:29 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 03:29 PM CDT

WAUPACA, Wis. - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to six years in prison after being convicted of his 14th drunken driving offense.

Daniel Nordell, 65, of Waupaca, also was placed on extended supervision for five years Monday.

In May, Nordell was arrested after authorities say he hit a mailbox, a speed limit sign and a utility pole in Farmington.

WLUK- TV reports a preliminary breath test -- which is not admissible in court -- found his blood alcohol content at 0.17 percent, more than twice the legal limit to drive, and well above the 0.02 percent level allowed because of his past drunken driving convictions.

Nordell's last conviction was in 2006 in Waupaca County, when he was sentenced to three years in prison.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration