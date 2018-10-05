Crime

Wisconsin man convicted in 2013 death of woman, hiding body

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 04:13 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 04:13 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin man has been found guilty in the 2013 killing of a woman whose body was missing for 19 months.

A jury convicted 43-year-old Kris Zocco on Friday of first-degree reckless homicide, hiding a corpse and strangulation in the death of 27-year-old Kelly Dwyer.

Milwaukee County prosecutors say Zocco killed Dwyer during a sex act in October 2013, then stuffed her body inside a travel golf bag. They say he dumped her body in Jefferson County, where her remains were discovered in May 2015.

Zocco admitted the two did cocaine and had sex that night, but that Dwyer left the next morning. The state said Dwyer was never seen leaving Zocco's apartment, though the defense said detectives didn't view every security camera.

Zocco is in prison for a child pornography conviction.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration