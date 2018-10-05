Wisconsin man convicted in 2013 death of woman, hiding body
MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin man has been found guilty in the 2013 killing of a woman whose body was missing for 19 months.
A jury convicted 43-year-old Kris Zocco on Friday of first-degree reckless homicide, hiding a corpse and strangulation in the death of 27-year-old Kelly Dwyer.
Milwaukee County prosecutors say Zocco killed Dwyer during a sex act in October 2013, then stuffed her body inside a travel golf bag. They say he dumped her body in Jefferson County, where her remains were discovered in May 2015.
Zocco admitted the two did cocaine and had sex that night, but that Dwyer left the next morning. The state said Dwyer was never seen leaving Zocco's apartment, though the defense said detectives didn't view every security camera.
Zocco is in prison for a child pornography conviction.
